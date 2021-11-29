Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Pooja pen emotional posts for Shaheen on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wished her sister Shaheen Bhatt on her 33rd birthday, with a heartwarming photo. In the photo, Alia gives a kiss to Shaheen, and the two share a hug. In the caption, Alia called the birthday girl her “sweetie, “happy place”, “safe place” among others. She said that there isn’t a word in the dictionary that could help her fully express her gratitude for Shaheen’s existence.

“I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella!,” Alia added. Their mother, Soni Razdan, meanwhile, wrote an emotional poem for her “dearest” Shaheen.

The poem reads, “Happy Birthday my sweetness and light

Your love and perfection makes everything light

The day you were born the sun shone so bright

And in more ways than one day never became night

What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million

You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion

Times better than you’ll ever know

So hold onto that thought and don’t let it go

You’re smart and your special, you’re all heart and compassion

Your way with words won’t go out of fashion

That’s cause my darling you’re so honest and strong

In my eyes you can do no wrong

Wish you all the love and the glory

As you continue to write your story

Happy Birthday my sweetness and light

My love for you will always shine bright”

Pooja Bhatt also wished Shaheen on her birthday, She shared a photo with Alia and Shaheen and captioned it, “Shaheen my love, Today on your birthday,the words of one of our favourites,the morbidly brilliant & dazzling Cioran echo in my heart. He said, “Write books only if you are going to say in them the things you would not dare confide to others.” That’s what you live,that’s what you’ve done. Which is why you will always remain our central force. Happy Birthday my dearest! Wish you all you ever dreamed of and more! Shaheen Bhatt authored a book called I’ve Never Been Happier published in 2019, in which she detailed her struggle with depression and insomnia.