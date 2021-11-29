Saif Ali Khan says he didn’t inherit Pataudi Palace, earned it with money he made from films

Saif Ali Khan might be referred to as ‘the Nawab’ by many of his followers, but the scion of the Pataudi family had once revealed in an old interview that ‘there was no inheritance’, only a privileged upbringing.

The actor also said that he had to ‘earn back’ the house that he is supposed to have inherited, the Pataudi Palace.

Answering whether he is a self-made actor, Saif had said in an interview to Mid-Day, “I’ve learnt that you cannot argue against narratives – whether or not they’re true. People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even Pataudi [palace], when my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman and Francis used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted back, I could let him know. I said: I want it back. They held a conference, and said, okay, you have to give us lots of money!”

The actor explained that he had to ‘re-buy’ the house with his own money. He added that he consequently earned the money to do so. “So, even the house I’m supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can’t live off the past. At least we can’t in our family, because there was nothing. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs; and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there’s been no inheritance,” he explained.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2, with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.