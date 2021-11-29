Sabyasachi’s jewellery ad creates stir on social media, leaves netizens divided

Ace fashion and jewellery designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is yet again on the receiving end of trolls by the netizens, this time for an image promoting the brand’s fine jewellery in the Autumn Winter ’21 collection campaign.

The image, that created the stir, is of three supermodels decked in Sabyasachi jewellery and clothing. It is receiving both criticism and appreciation from netizens on Twitter and Instagram.

The post shared from the designer’s official Instagram account reads, “Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry featuring uncut and brilliant cut diamonds, opals, pearls, emeralds, aquamarine and coloured stones in 22k gold.”

The comments section on the post are filled with statements like “Why are these looking so sad. Not happening” and “All look in mourning” from Instagram users.

Twitter has also been flooded with comments that critique the models’ expressions.

However, some tweets and comments pointed out the global appeal of the imagery and that “The idea is to promote women’s confidence without makeup while focusing on the richness bestowed by the jewelry# No tam jham# only jewel attitude (sic)”, said an Instagram comment.

Another Instagram user pointed out: “Love the outfits and necklaces, at last representing the real world with models. The movie and modelling world has done extensive damage to women’s self image and mental health, with thin and airbrushed models. Time to get real”.

Sabyasachi had recently been criticised for The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra campaign, which featured heterosexual as well as same-sex couples, which some labelled as ‘obscene’, ‘shameful’ and ‘a lingerie ad’.