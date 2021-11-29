The Italian villa on Lake Como from ‘House of Gucci’ is now on Airbnb

The stunning Italian setting of House of Gucci, which stars Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek is just as striking as the movie’s wardrobe. Now, Al Pacino’s character Aldo Gucci’s house, which is the gorgeous Villa Balbiano on Lake Como, is available on Airbnb. But, there’s a catch. The 16th century lavish villa is a “historical palazzo that once belonged to the famous Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio, who built it at the end of 16th century and used it as his main residence” and used it “to host a gallant and frivolous society where festivals, banquets and dances”, as stated on its official website. It will open its door to one lucky guest for an overnight stay on March 30, 2022. The tariff for the same is fixed at $1,125.













