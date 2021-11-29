Hassan Sami wins Governor’s Cup Golf title

LAHORE: The 38th Governor’s Cup Golf Championship, contested over three rounds at the admirable Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, turned out to be an exceptional event in terms of quality golf, acuminous competition and commendable flair oriented mastery by the successful champions. The championship concluded here on Sunday after a big match of skills between at least twenty leading aspirants. The triumphant one in men’s section was Hassan Sami,in senior section it was Asad Hameed and in women’s category the sensational one was 14 years old Amina Tiwana who has recently returned from United States after formal two months coaching at the famous Henry Brunton Golf Academy. Hassan owed this phenomenally acquired favourable outcome to sublime nerve control,meticulous golf play and resoluteness under dogged,sturdy conditions where other adversaries were looking dangerous and lethal. However, Hassan had that edge because his putting on the greens was consummate and error free.Over the three enervating rounds, Hassan had scores of net 67 in the first round, net 74 in the second and an overpowering 66 in the final round giving him an impressive aggregate of net 207,nine under par.His victory can be marked as exceptional and meritorious.

Other performers in the race for net honours were Khawaja Jehanzeb who had to be content with runner-up slot with a three rounds net aggregate score of 214 and third position went to Muhammed Omer Farooq. His net aggregate was 217. The gross section winners were Ahmed Zafar Hayat who was first with a three rounds score of gross 226,Danish Javed was second and Hussain Hamid was third. The seniors’ amateur section winner was Asad who came first through superb hitting and stable all round play. Abdullah Sharif came second and Muhammed Usman was third.Amina surprised her opponents by achieving victory against more experienced challengers. Dr Rubab Haider won second net and Ana James Gill was third.At the conclusion of the championship,prizes were awarded to winners by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood.