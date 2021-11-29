KP replete with historic, tourist attractions: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was blessed with abundant historic and tourist attractions, which were being explored and developed along modern lines.

“Peshawar is famous for traditional delicious foods and an important and unique city in the context of history, archaeological sites and tourism in the region,” she said while speaking as chief guest at a ceremony held on the occasion of Vintage Classic Cars and flowers show here at Shahi Bagh.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Bloom Pakistan and Heritage Cars Club have jointly organized the event, said a release issued by KPCTA here. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, officials of KPTCA, Bloom Pakistan and Heritage Classic Cars Club were also present on the occasion. Dr Sania Nishtar said that Peshawar had a beautiful but at certain times, a painful history owing to the situation in the region.