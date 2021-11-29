IG directs crackdown against metallic kites string, kite making

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders to start strict crackdown against manufacture, sale and use of metallic strings and kites. He directed all RPOs, DPOs to form special squads for arrest of the accused involved in manufacture, use and sale of kites and metal strings across the province and reports of such actions should regularly be sent to Central Police Office. Rao Sardar Ali Khan has suspended the concerned SHO on tragic incident of death of a citizen by a rope in Shalimar Town Lahore.

If any incident of kite flying or injury of a citizen came to light then the field officers as well as supervisory officers would have to answer, IG Punjab added. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that special operations should be launched in major cities including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. IG Punjab said that any one who puts lives of citizens at risk at the pretext of recreation doesn’t deserve any sympathy. He emphasized upon strict implementation of Kite Flying Act.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that parents should stop their children from playing this bloody game, otherwise strict action would be taken. He requested citizens to inform at 15 against kite flyers so that accused involved in such dangerous game could be arrested and severely punished.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that co-operation of police, district administration, environment, health and other concerned departments is essential to impede anti-environmental activities causing smog. He directed police teams to continue anti-smog operations and take stern actions against vehicles emitting massive smoke on highways, stubble burning and also factories and kilns owners for causing air pollution. As per directions of IG Punjab, crackdown on anti-smog has been intensified across the province. Spokesperson for Punjab Police, while presenting a report on all smog-related activities i.e smoke emitting vehicles, stubble and tyres burning told that , since January 1st this year, overall 2620 anti-smog cases were registered and 2794 accused were arrested. During the last seven days, 135 cases have been registered and 116 accused have been arrested across Punjab . In Multan region , 40 cases were registered and 40 persons were arrested for burning of stubble ( crops residue) tyres and lubricants.