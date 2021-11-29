Pakistan Mountain Festival on Dec 11

Devcom Pakistan’s annual flagship event Pakistan Mountain Festival will begin on December 11 with a live painting competition among the undergraduate and postgraduate students of art and design. More than 50 students will take part in the opening event of the 11th edition of the festival that is aimed at celebrating the United Nations International Mountain Day (IMD). Exhibition of the paintings will be organized on December 7 in collaboration at the Rawalpindi Art Gallery of the Punjab Arts Council. The Margalla Hills Trail-3 cleanup will be organized on Sunday December 5 coupled with a briefing on the Margalla Hills National Park by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB). Third Pakistan Mountain Youth Parliament and launch of the second batch of Pakistan Mountain Ambassadors is scheduled for December 9. A grand daylong event will be organized on Saturday December 11 on the International Mountain Day. It will include a conference Pakistan Mountains by 2030 including panel discussions on mountaineering and tourism in the changing climate, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and Disaster Risk Management (DRR), invasion on culture and heritage, and youth and women development. A mountain culture show, exhibition of paintings, showcase stalls of organizations, arts and crafts will also enrich the daylong events.













