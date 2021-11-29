Pakistan raffirms support for Trans-Afghan Railway project

President Dr. Arif Alvi Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible cooperation for its early realization.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat. The talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, with a special focus on trade and economic relations, and connectivity agenda. President Alvi underscored the significance of enhancing structured political ties, and fast-tracking trade and economic cooperation by operationalizing Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA).

He underscored the importance of the urgent need for immediate provision of humanitarian and economic assistance for Afghanistan to avert an economic collapse in the country. He stressed the de-freezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets as a priority step in this respect. Both leaders agreed to work closely towards strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in regional and international fora. The president reiterated the invitation to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Erdogan: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday held a meeting in Ashgabat with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

They concurred to further strengthen the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to achieve its objectives. The two leaders underlined the need for collective efforts of the region particularly of the Islamic countries to stop Islamophobia. President Alvi said there was a need to work together to tackle the challenges faced by the region. He thanked the Turkish President for Turkey’s principled stance on the issue of Kashmir. President Dr. Arif Alvi also held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev here and exchanged views on bilateral ties, trade and economic cooperation. President Alvi underscored the need for increasing political contacts between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. They agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation at the regional and international forums.

Iranian counterpart: President Dr Arif Alvi met with President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on Sunday. President Alvi congratulated his counterpart on assuming the office of the President of Iran after his victory in the recent elections. Alvi underlined that Pakistan considered Iran as an important Muslim neighbour and brother based on deep-rooted historical, linguistic, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with regular high-level interactions that had reinforced different avenues of bilateral cooperation. President Alvi highlighted that Pakistan prioritised geo-economic prosperity and regional connectivity. He expressed satisfaction at the recent operationalisation of the International Road Transport (TIR) shipments from Pakistan to Turkey and Azerbaijan, which would benefit the entire ECO region. While referring to the recently held Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting in Tehran, Alvi underscored the importance of regular meetings for bilateral mechanisms for trade and economy. He also emphasised utilising the barter trade mechanism in this respect.

President Alvi thanked Iran’s consistent support to the Kashmir cause, particularly from the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. On regional situation, particularly in the context of Afghanistan, Alvi noted the increased union in views among the neighbouring countries. He emphasised the need for a coordinated approach to achieve shared objectives of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. Alvi laid emphasis on the urgent provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Afghanistan. He stressed the de-freezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets in this respect. President Alvi reiterated the invitation to President Raisi for a bilateral visit to Pakistan. The two leaders agreed to stay engaged on all issues of mutual interest.