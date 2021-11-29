PTI fulfilled expats’ demand of right to vote: Buzdar

A delegation, led by Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

The CM told the delegation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had met a long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis by giving them right to vote in elections.

He said that the previous governments ignored the issue and hoodwinked Pakistanis living abroad with hollow slogans. He said that the opposition parties, by opposing the vote right to overseas Pakistanis, showed their double standards.

For the first time in the history of the country, the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had taken practical measures to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He termed overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of Pakistan and said that their role in strengthening the national economy could not be overlooked.

A comprehensive policy had been formulated to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis, said Usman Buzdar and added that the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab had been made a vibrant organisation.

The delegation members said that overseas Pakistanis considered the PTI government as their own. They thanked CM for redressing the problems of overseas Pakistanis. The delegation consisted of Syed Qamar Raza, Rana Abdul Sattar, Imran Khalil, Umar Ishaq and Imtiaz Ahmed.

Usman Buzdar for zero tolerance policy on kite flying: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of a citizen, as stray kite string slit his throat in the limits of Shalimar Link Road. Usman Buzdar while taking notice of this incident had sought a report from CCPO Lahore and directed to strictly enforce the ban on kite flying besides ensuring legal action against the violators. He further directed to adopt zero-tolerance policy in this regard adding that concerned area police officers would be held accountable where the incident of kite flying would take place. The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family of the deceased.

CM felicitates newly elected body of PUJ: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday congratulated the newly elected president of Punjab Union of Journalist (PUJ) Shahzad Hussain Butt, General Secretary Shahid Chaudhry and other officer-bearers and expressed good wishes for them.

In his message issued here, the CM expressed hope that the newly elected leadership of PUJ would continue to play its role for solving problems of the journalist community.

Usman Buzdar said that the PUJ had always raised its voice for the rights of journalists.