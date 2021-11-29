Haleem for deputing Rangers in Sindh to maintain law & order

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday demanded that Rangers to be deputed across the province to curtail rising incidents of dacoity, road robberies, murders and target killings.

While addressing a press Conference at his residence, he said that issue of robberies were resurfacing in the province and roads and railway track have become unsafe.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also central vice president PTI, said that Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has offered assistance to Sindh government for maintaining law and order but the provincial government declined federal government’s offer for providing Rangers to assist the police for preventing increasing cases of dacoity, road robberies, murders and target killings and maintaining law and order in the province.

Expressing grief over targeted murder of a PTI leader and a businessman Rana Sakhawat Rajput in Qambar Shahdadkot district Haleem Adil said that a banned outfit had claimed responsibility of the murder. The Sindh CM who is also home minister let us know what police was doing to control crimes particularly investigation of some murders claimed by the same banned outfit.

PPP has become a security risk as PPP and its CM Murad Ali Shah’s narrative was fueling anti federation sentiments in Sindh, he alleged and added that PPP was playing Sindh card to hide their misdeeds and corruption and to oppose- just for political point scoring- every measure taken by federal government for providing relief to people of Sindh.

Various matters including COVID lockdown, management of hospitals, SIDCL, development of Bundal Island, NAB’s action against corruption, shortage of water and transfer of officers were termed attack on Sindh, he observed.

On Nasla Tower issue, Sindh government ministers visit the site to gain sympathies of victims but do not follow the directives of Supreme Court for payment of compensation to victim, he noted and urged that builders and Sindh government should ensure payment of compensation to affected families of Nasla towers instead of shedding crocodiles’ tears.

ABAD Chairman said that 700 illegal buildings were under construction but it must be told that who was behind those illegitimate housing projects, he said adding that all the concerned builders who used to bribe officials for getting NOCs and responsible officers of Sindh Building Control Authority, cooperative societies, KMC, Revenue department be made accountable and brought to book.

There were thousands of building being raised in violation of rules and regulations and thousands of acres of land was also being grabbed in Karachi while hundreds of plots of poor people in MDA’s Taiser Town scheme were being encroached by influential squatters, he said adding that Sindh government was responsible of the miseries of victim families and it should ensure compensation to victims either from its own resources or by acquiring the amount from responsible builders and officers.

Sindh Local Government Amendment Bill was clear violation of constitution of Pakistan particularly article 140-A which provided for devolution of power to local government, he said and vowed that PTI would challenge the amendments which deprive LG bodies from their constitutional functions and responsibilities.

PPP wanted NFC but it was reluctant of convening provincial finance commission while they were introducing secret balloting for election of chairmen and mayors of LG bodies to ensure selection of their chosen people, he said.

“Sindh government has already deprived local bodies from their core functions including building control, waste management etc and now it is attempting to usurp rights and mandate of people and we will challenge in the higher courts the legislation that is infringement to constitution of Pakistan,” Haleem Adil Sheikh said.