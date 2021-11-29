ZEM Builders win ‘Brand of the Year’ award

ZEM Builders won the ‘Brand of the Year’ award for redefining the real estate industry of Pakistan at 33rd RCCI International Achievement Awards held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The awards aim to recognize the efforts of brands and business personalities for contributing to the economy of the country and for creating business opportunities. ZEM Builders bagged the ‘Best builder Brand of the Year’ award for their exceptional approach and extraordinary endeavors in the real estate industry over the past 15 years. Continuing its legacy since 2016, RCCI aims to recognize the work of the business community of Pakistan in combating economic crises. The event is attended by thousands of business elite including members from chambers of commerce, senior members of prestigious companies, and social personalities associations, business groups, and individuals. Besides, RCCI presented 40 other awards to different business entities. The ceremony was also clubbed with melodic performances by renowned artists and singers.













