DHA Lahore National Boxing Championship to kick off tomorrow

DHA Lahore National Boxing Championship 2021 for Men (38th) and 2nd National Women Elite marks the return of competitive Boxing to Pakistan. The event will kick off on 30th November (tomorrow) to conclude on 5th December 2021. This was stated by Officials of Pakistan Boxing Federation and DHA Lahore today on 28th Nov 2021 in a joint press briefing at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex, Phase 6, DHA, Lahore. Addressing the presser, President and Secretary General of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), Mr. Muhammad Khalid Mahmood and Lt. Col Nasir Tung (Retd) thanked DHA management for their relentless support and untiring efforts in organizing this championship.

While sharing the details of the championship, ” Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) officials stated that a total of 12 men teams including Pakistan Army (Defending Champions as winners of the 2019 Boxing Championship), Navy, Air Force, WAPDA, Police and Pakistan Railways will participate. While 07 women teams, namely Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, AJK, Federal Area (Islamabad) and Gilgit-Baltistan will compete in a total of 153 bouts in different weight categories over 05 days for the 2021 boxing championship. So far, we have received a total of 145 men and 27 women entries in this championship and AIBA rules and regulations will apply to this championship, they added. Both PBF officials were confident that Pakistan has talented pugilists which can win the country laurels in the international arena if adequately supported and this championship is a step forward in that direction, they concluded.

Later, DHA Lahore Director Sports Brig Munir Ahmad (Retd) said, Sports cut across countries and cultures and sports activities have been an integral part of human existence in every society. It not only helps build character, but is also beneficial for mental and physical well-being. Sports provide opportunities to athletes to learn skills, sportsmanship, commitment, respect, discipline and above all team work. In short it has evolved into a way of life called “Sports Science” which is an in-depth study of the competitive sports, exercise, training and leisure sports. Latest and fully equipped sports infrastructure plays a pivotal role in helping achieve excellence in professional sports. DHA Lahore is making steady strides in this direction and is all set to hold the 2nd National event cementing its repute as a highly professional organization with the capacity and commitment to organize mega National events, he added. Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex features a range of sporting facilities including a Jogging track and flood lights to host night sports. Indoor facilities include Martial Arts Hall, Basketball & Badminton Courts, gender dedicated Gyms, two Tennis Courts, two Futsal Courts and a Cricket ground with a pavilion and seating capacity of 400 people. This sports complex has the capacity to hold National level competitions for Badminton, Tennis and Basketball, he concluded. At the end a newly designed boxing championship belt along with medals were unveiled, and then media persons were given a guided tour of the Boxing Arena and were briefed about the facilities available for this championship. The media brief was also attended by team managers and officials of all the participating teams.