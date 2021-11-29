Induction of judges against vacant post in AJK HC discussed

Chief Justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan Saturday called on the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir State Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu & Kashmir House. According to a media release, both the CJ and president discussed the matter of appointment of judges against vacant positions to the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir. The official of AJK President office informed late Saturday night that the meeting decided to soon launch the exercise of due consultation with the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir on the matter. “It was also decided to gear up the process of mutual consultations among the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir and the AJK High Court for early completion of the process of appointment of Judges against the posts falling vacant in the High Court of the State since long”, the statement added.













