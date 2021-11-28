IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan takes notice of aerial firing at wedding ceremony in Sargodha

Inspector-General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident of aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Sargodha and directed RPO Sargodha to submit a report.

IG Punjab has directed RPO Sargodha to arrest culprits as soon as possible and take strict legal action.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed all RPOs and DPOs of the province to launch a crackdown against displaying of arms and aerial firing.

He further said that RPOs and DPOs should personally monitor the operations against illegal arms and aerial firing.

IG Punjab has requested the citizens not to include or invite law-breaching elements in their ceremonies and wherever an aerial firing incident is seen, quickly inform the concerned police on 15 so that the accused can be arrested and strict legal action can be taken against them immediately.