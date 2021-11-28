PM Khan to inaugurate Al-Qadir University in Sohawa tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Al-Qadir University at Sohawa in Jhelum on Monday.

According to the details, Al-Qadir University has been established in Sohawa Tehsil of Jhelum. It is the first Islamic university in the country to be established under Al-Qadir Trust. Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid foundation stone of Al-Qadir University, in October 2019, with an objective to make the institution a cradle of science and spirituality.

A block of the university has been completed, while construction of two academic blocks has been underway. Around 60 girls and boys students have been enrolled in the university. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the establishment of Al-Qadir University was another gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Jhelum.

In a tweet, he said that the university would add a new dimension to the social sciences. The minister hoped that Al-Qadir University would become a scholastic institution of the world which would produce scholars of Sufism, Islam, and science.