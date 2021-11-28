NA-133 by-poll: alleged vote-buying and selling video leakes

LAHORE: An alleged video showing buying and selling of votes for the upcoming NA-133 by-poll has come to light on Sunday.

According to details, a video of alleged buying and selling of votes for NA-133 by-election in Lahore constituency has been leaked.

لاہور میں حلقہ NA133 کےضمنی الیکشن کے حوالےسے مختلف لوگ یہ ویڈیو بھیج رہے ہیں جس میں واضع دیکھا اور سنا جا سکتا ہے کہ ن لیگ کے ذمہ داران 2000روپے میں حلف لیکرووٹ خریدرہے ہیں۔ @MaryamNSharif صاحبہ اس معاملہ کی فوری تحقیقات ناگزیر ہیں بصورت دیگراس سے کئی اورسوالات جنم لیں گے👇 pic.twitter.com/OHku9atFyv — waqar satti 🇵🇰 (@waqarsatti) November 27, 2021

It can be seen in the video that oaths, name registration, and money are being given on the Qur’an while the vote buyers showing posters of PML-N leader have covered their faces with masks. After the alleged video leak, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting and PTI leader Farrukh Habib has demanded of the Election Commission to take action on the sale and purchase of votes. “The video is a big proof.”

The PTI leader said that according to the election laws no one’s conscience can be bought, videos are proving that regular conscience is being bought, what greater proof does the Election Commission need? Immediate notice should be taken. The by-election in the NA-133 constituency of Lahore will be held on December 5.

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarat Cheema have been dropped out of the election as their nominees were rejected.

Masoomana Sawaal to ECP – Is this video enough to disqualify PMLN from #NA133 Elections? They are buying votes by exploiting poor people's circumstances and here is the video evidence. pic.twitter.com/XcfpC3goli — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 28, 2021