Karachi Green Line bus service to start commercial operations from Dec 25: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sunday said that the long-awaited Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project would be ready for trial operations in Karachi in the next 10 days.

کل کراچی گرین لائن منصوبے کا تفصیلی جائزہ لیا. انشاءاللہ اگلے دس دن میں یہ منصوبہ ٹرائل آپریشن کے لئے طیار ہو گا. اس کے بعد وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کراچی آ کر منصوبے کا افتتاح کریں گے. تقریباً دو ہفتے ٹرائل آپریشن کے بعد انشاءاللہ 25 دسمبر کو کمرشل آپریشن کا آغاز کر دیا جائے گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 28, 2021

After the trial run Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the Green Line BRT project, which aims to facilitate the people in Karachi. The trial operation will take two weeks, the Green Line bus service will start its commercial operations from December 25.

The project had been started back in 2016 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had aimed to complete the project within one year. However, due to various reasons, the project remained incomplete.

Earlier, on September 19, public transport in Karachi got closer to getting a much-needed boost as a cargo ship carrying the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project buses had entered Pakistani territory.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also announced that the BRT project would be inaugurated in Karachi in a month’s time.