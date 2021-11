RAWALPINDI: Terrorists targeted a military post in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan and after an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers embraced martyrdom, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 27-year-old Naik Rehman, a resident of Chitral, and 22-year-old Lance Naik Arif, a resident of Tank. The Search operation is being carried out to eliminate the absconding terrorists, the statement added.