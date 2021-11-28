Social security cards to be issued to over 1m registered industrial workers, says Ansar Majeed

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ansar Majeed Khan, announced that social security cards would be issued to over one million registered industrial workers.

Provincial minister Ansar Majeed expressed these views while addressing a reception ceremony in his honor by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) labor wing South Punjab on Saturday.

He said that social security cards had been issued to 6,40,000 industrial workers so far and added that the Punjab government has also increased the marriage and death grants of the workers.

Ansar informed that the marriage grant of the social workers was enhanced to one million from eight lacs and death grant to six lacs from five lacs.

Likewise, 100 motorcycles would be provided to women industrial workers every year, the minister added.

Provincial Minister said that the fair price shops would be set up at industrial organizations where over 100 laborers were working and ten percent concession would be available on basic commodities in these fair price shops.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that the contribution recovered from the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) would be spent on only the labor of Punjab.

President PTI Labour wing South Punjab, Rana Masood Khan, Secretary-General Abid Hussain, and District President Chaudhary Ilyas also spoke. On this occasion, PTI labor wing South Punjab representatives from 11 districts were also present.