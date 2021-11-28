Government getting ‘zero’ sales tax on petroleum products: spokesperson

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Saturday said that the government was getting zero percent sales tax on petroleum products. Talking to a private news channel, he said that the increase of levy does not mean to increase the price of petroleum. The charges of Islamabad to Lahore Motorways have increased due to the agreement of the previous regime but it was not informed to the masses at that time about the agreement. After 45 days, the dialogue between the government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been concluded successfully. The government has increased the taxes on luxury goods, not on the daily use item of the general public. IMF also asked the government to submit the audit report of Coronavirus funds, he said. He also appreciated the role of media in informing the people about the truth. He said that the decreasing prices of petroleum products’ impact at the international market would be fruitful for the government.













