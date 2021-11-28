SNGPL briefs about ‘concrete measures’ to ensure sufficient supplies

General Manager SNGPL Peshawar briefed about the concrete measures taken by SNGPL to ensure sufficient supplies to its valued customers especially during Peak Winter Season. A Special Control Room has been established in SNGPL office where Company officers will be available round the clock for quick reaponse against any consumer complaints. The details were shared with CM office as well.

SNGPL replaced total 77 KMs old leaking and damaged Pipelines of 4″, 2″ and 1″ dia during FY 2020-21 in Peshawar city and charsadda amounting to Rs. 189 Million approx to facilitate its customers in ensuring sufficient supplies.

SNGPL is carrying out replacement of further 174 KMs old leaking and damaged network of 4″,2″ and 1″ dia during FY 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 513 Million. The network is being replaced in Areas of Peshawar like Nothia Qadeem, Nothia Jadeed, Gulberg, Charsadda road, Nasir bagh road, Gulbahar, Ijazabad, Tajabad and Pajjagi road.

In the suburbs of Peshawar prone to theft and losses due to illegal taps and damages to our network, SNGPL is carrying out pilot project of Rehabilitation of 30KMs of its network having financial impact of Rs. 50 Million with provision of 25,000 domestic connections.

Campaign has been started against illegal use of compressors with mass awareness through media and gas supplies are disconnected from consumers found using compressors. In order to augment thr undersized transmission Network supplying gas to district charsadda and Khazana Charsadda road Peshawar and thr distribution network in Peshawar and Kohat, various projects having total financial impact of Rs. 2.7 Billion are being executed. 10″ dia Transmission pipeline is under execution having Cost of Rs. 1.5 Billion. 16″ dia operational phase having cost of Rs.411 Million is being laid for Kohat City and Cantonment.

Various operational phases of 12″,8″,6″ and 4″ dia have been laid and commissioned In Peshawar city during FY 2020-21 having cost of Rs.700 Million. To further augment the network of Peshawar city, various operational phases of 6″ and 4″ dia are being laid during FY 2021-22 having cost of Rs. 101 Million. The Operational phases are being laid in various areas like Safiabad, wazirbagh Peshawar city, Safi Town Peshawar city, Nasir Bagh road Peshawar, Nothia Charkha Khel Peshawar, Tehkal Bala and Tehkal Payan Peshawar, Academy town Peshawar.

Considering all these efforts SNGPL is committed to ensure appropriate gas supply to all its valued consumers in well planned manner in forthcoming winter as like previous years.