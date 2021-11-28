Hong Kong protest film wins Taiwan’s Golden Horse award

A film on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement won best documentary at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards on Saturday, at an event dubbed the Chinese-language “Oscars” that went ahead without the legion of mainland filmmakers and stars who once used to walk its red carpet.

Hong Kong director Kiwi Chow’s “Revolution of Our Times” takes its name from a pro-democracy protest slogan and has never been shown commercially in Hong Kong.

The awards have become a bulwark against Beijing’s censorship and bolster films that would be banned in China and Hong Kong. They ran afoul of Beijing when a Taiwanese director called for the island’s independence in an acceptance speech at their 2018 ceremony, prompting outrage in China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be retaken one day by force if necessary. No mainland films featured in the 2019 nomination list after Chinese authorities ordered directors and actors to boycott the event. Commercial mainland cinema and some advertisers have since then steered clear. Accepting this year’s award in a video speech aired at the ceremony in Taipei, Chow said he wishes to dedicate his film to “Hong Kongers who have conscience, justice and who have shed tears for Hong Kong”.