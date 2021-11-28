Went to NY, didn’t become a nawab: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a poetic response to losing at International Emmys that took place earlier this week. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Serious Men, which was won by British actor David Tennant. Nawaz was nominated for his performance in Netflix’s Serious Men.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Nawazuddin promised that he ‘will keep trying’ to receive the honour. “WE went to New York but could not become the king. I will keep trying,” he wrote as the caption.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Serious Men. David Tennant won the award for his performance in Des. Apart from Nawazuddin, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen led Aarya also received nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2021. While Vir Das was nominated in the Comedy section for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India, Sushmita Sen was nominated in the Best Drama Series category. Both, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen, failed to score a win. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Serious Men is an adaptation of author Manu Joseph’s 2010 novel of the same name. It chronicles the story of an ambitious underachiever who capitalises on his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes.

The International Emmy Awards 2021 were held in New York earlier this week. It honoured some of the best artists and shows from all across the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru, Heropanti 2 and No Land’s Man.