Ahan Shetty and I read lines from ‘The Dirty Picture’: Tara Sutaria

Tadap co-stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria recently spoke about their first impressions of each other before shooting in an interview with an entertainment portal. Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan revealed that they met during a screen test for which he was very nervous. The star kid said that he thought she was a wonderful girl and since their first meeting, they’ve grown incredibly comfortable with each other.

Elaborating on his first meeting with Tara, Ahan told Pinkvilla, “When I first met her we were actually doing a screen test. We did not know each other before that and I was a little nervous during the screen test. I was trembling a little bit so they were making fun of me. But ya in terms of impression I thought she is a wonderful girl and since then we have gotten very comfortable with one another and now it is a completely different relationship.”

Tara responded to the same question and said that he didn’t know Ahan before working with him. But she had a lovely meeting with him at the office and the duo read lines from ‘The Dirty Picture’ which was fun.

She said, “Like Ahan said I did not know him at all. I did not come in with any pre-conceived notion at all. I think I had literally just seen Ahan at the same restaurant that I was dining in one evening. That’s the only time I had seen him. We had a very interesting and lovely first meeting at the office and we read some lines from the dirty picture together so that was really fun. Now we are super comfortable and I think we just laugh at each other and make jokes.”

‘Tadap’ trailer has been receiving a great response from the audience, who couldn’t stop raving about sizzling on-screen chemistry with Ahan and soulful music.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, ‘Tadap’ is scheduled to be released on December 3, 2021. It marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.