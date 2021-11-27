LeBron James fined for ‘obscene gesture’, warned for swearing

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was slapped with a $15,000 fine for an “obscene guesture” and was warned for swearing during a news conference by the NBA’s disciplinary officials on Friday. “LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability,” said league spokesman Byron Spruell in a news release. This is the second time this week that league has disciplined James for an on-court incident. James was hit with a one-game suspension for a bloody altercation with Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in a game last Sunday. It was the first suspension of James’ career. The ban meant James missed the Lakers 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. He returned Wednesday to face the Indianapolis Pacers and scored 39 points in a 124-116 overtime win. Late in the fourth quarter James drew the ire of league officials for making an obscene gesture after sinking a three-point basket that extended the Lakers lead to six points. The NBA on Friday also issued a warning to James against “using profane language during media availability.”













