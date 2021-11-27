Alvi, Turkmenistan president discuss bilateral ties, regional situation

President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday held a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and discussed bilateral ties and the current regional situation. While meeting on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) here, the President thanked President Berdimuhamedov for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He congratulated him on thirty years of Turkmenistan’s independence and 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s policy of “Permanent Neutrality.” Recalling their telephonic conversation held in September 2020, the two leaders took stock of existing level of relations and laid emphasis on enhancing bilateral interactions and contacts in all areas of mutual interest. President Dr Arif Alvi underlined the need for taking concrete measures to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations through ensuring greater connectivity.













