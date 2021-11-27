Help desk under Kamyab Jawan Program soon: governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that a ‘Help Desk’ would be set up under PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme to facilitate the male and female students at the NED University of Engineering and Technology.

He said the development of the country rested with the talented and able students, who graduated from the universities. The governor said the universities had a direct impact on the national economy. He stated this while addressing the NED University of Engineering and Technology’s 30th Convocation.

Graduates from NED were performing their duties not only in Pakistan but also the US, Europe and Australia and bringing laurel to the country. Governor Imran Ismail said the youth were being provided with loan under PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme. Governor takes notice of killing in Qambar-Shahdadkot. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday took strict notice of the killing of former secretary general of Sindh-Balochistan Rice Mills Association Sakhawat Rajput in a firing incident in the area of Lalo Raenak, district Qambar-Shahdadkot.

The slain was also said to be an active leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Governor Imran Ismail had sought a report of the incident from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh. He also directed him (IGP) to arrest all culprits involved in the incident as soon as possible.