Committee addresses 248 cases of expats

A meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Saturday resolved the issues of 248 expatriates of the Kasur district. The meeting was held under DOPC Chairman Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed at the DC Committee Room here. Ch Mukhtar said that problems of overseas Pakistanis of the district were being resolved on priority basis. The meeting also reviewed 15 petitions, filed by the overseas Pakistanis on various issues and also issued orders for their readdress on the spot. The chairman said that the district administration, police and other departments were using all its available resources to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC-R) Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pattoki Muhammad Sarwar, AC Chunian Rizwan-ul-Haq Puri, AC Kot Radha Kishan Raja Qasim Mehmood Janjua, Member Committee Qaiser Ayub Sheikh, officers from various government departments, petitioners overseas and their representatives attended the meeting.













