Aleem Khan calls on CM, presents resignation

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented him his resignation.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that due to personal engagements, he was unable to perform his duties as Senior Minister and Minister Food, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister lauded the services of Aleem Khan as senior minister and Minister Food. He called Aleem Khan an asset for the party and said that his services as Food Minister are commendable. Aleem Khan always performed his positive role in the cabinet as Senior Minister and Minister Food, said CM.