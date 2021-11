In continuation of its effort to uplift communities, KE recently renovated a government Boys and Girls School (Primary and Secondary) situated in Afridi Colony. The utility also provided over 200 desks for proper seating arrangements for the children. Renovations made by the utility will benefit over 400 students. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Member National Assembly Mr. Qadir Khan Mandokhel while KE’S Chief Distribution Officer, Aamir Zia was also present.