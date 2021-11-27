Missing Rule of Law?

A headline in this newspaper on Nov 22, read, “Lack of rule of law the biggest problem.” The statement was made by none less than the prime minister of the country during his interaction with a foreign correspondent. After more than three years in power, when the PM moans about a lack of the rule of law, the plight of the citizens who suffer under such conditions can be well imagined.

The PM lamented, “Lack of rule of law is the reason why Pakistan had not achieved its potential. No society can ever achieve its potential if there is no rule of law. Merit is also associated with rule of law.”

“Rule of law” as the basic tenet for progress would promote meritocracy, according to the PM. Rightly said. But the taxpayers would like to know what hinders the PM from imposing a “rule of law,” enabling the country to achieve its great potential, especially when it could give new life to meritocracy in its wake. How dismal is the state of rule of law in the country is pointed out by the US-based World Justice Project that ranked Pakistan 130 out of 139 countries on its Rule of Law Index in 2021.

Whenever a new government takes over, it places its favourite bureaucrats in important administrative positions. The criterion for the selection is based more on their loyalties to the rulers instead of merit. For instance, consider the role of the police in maintaining law and order in society. Police come in close contact with the public because of the nature of their duty, which is policing. Police officers and bureaucrats lately shuffled like a pack of cards.

The practice of luxury vehicles leading and following in the VVIP cavalcades are unaffordable for a poor country that survives on foreign loans.

We often ridicule the police for failing to do their duty, without realising the circumstances under which the police force operates. Upright and principled police officers usually suffer in their careers. One such officer once remarked: “A police officer who responds to his political superiors ‘sir, sir, sir’, when addressed instead of only ‘sir’ gets promoted quicker than his peers.”

As a first step to enforce rule of law, the PM may abolish the VIP culture. The practice of luxury vehicles leading and following in the VVIP cavalcades are, firstly, unaffordable for a poor country that survives on foreign loans. Secondly, it’s against the spirit of an Islamic state. Thirdly, it’s in sheer bad taste. When bystanders who are on the roads to earn their livelihood are blocked by the police for the entourages to pass, they stand and sulk at their sufferings as they watch the grandeur and luxurious lifestyle of their rulers. Already, a sharp disparity between the upper and lower classes of society is clearly noticeable. Many find the existing divide between the super-rich and the dirt poor in the country reminiscent of the situation that existed before the French Revolution (1789-1799).

The PM blamed the “elite of the society for depriving the majority (the poor) of proper healthcare, education and justice in Pakistan.” While the sub-standard state of healthcare and education in the public sector is known to all, the revelation about the state of justice in the country is an addition. During the recent Asma Jahangir memorial convention, an orator, lawyer by profession, announced how our justice system had degraded to 126th position among similar systems in 130 countries.

The PM also talked about the absence of a levelled playing field for Pakistani citizens. But when our citizens go abroad, many of them put up an envious performance, as they get opportunities to compete without any discrimination of social status. Most jobs abroad are based on the parameter “prove your worth or relinquish for someone better.”

Don’t we frequently hear about Pakistani expatriates performing wonderfully in Europe and the United States? Their areas of excellence include business and trade, science and technology, engineering and research, medicine and surgery, and keep counting. Many of them were recognized and awarded for their commendable services. Some of them are placed in top slots to lead the institutions they serve. We need to question how they succeed overseas and perform poorly at home.

After three years in power, if the prime minister thinks the country lacks rule of law, meritocracy suffers or a level playing field is not available to its citizens to excel and progress, it’s a sad commentary.

The writer is a Lahore-based columnist and can be reached at pinecity @gmail.com.