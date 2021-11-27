Pakistan bans travellers from 7 countries over variant

ISLAMABAD: Asad Umar Saturday announced to impose a travel ban on seven countries after the emergence of a new COVID variant, Omicron, Daily Times reported.

Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued restrict travel from 6 south african countries and Hong Kong. The emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 27, 2021

