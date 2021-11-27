Petition seeking inquiry into Saqib Nisar audiotape submitted in IHC

On Saturday, a petition seeking an inquiry into the alleged audiotape of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and other allegations on the judiciary has been submitted to the Islamabad High Court, Daily Times reported.

The petitioner said that the alleged audiotape of the former CJP created an impression that the judiciary was working under foreign dictation.

Concerning its reputation, the judiciary should form an independent and autonomous commission, the petition stated adding that irrespective of the matter whether the alleged audio clip was real or fake, the judiciary must find the truth in order to vouchsafe its independence.

It further maintained that the alleged audiotape raised questions of serious nature over the freedom of the judiciary. Being a constitutional court, it should restore people’s confidence in it, the petition pleaded.

The petition has made the law secretary and all four secretaries of the province’s party to the case.