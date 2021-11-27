KSA allows direct entry from Pakistan, five other countries

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Friday announced it will allow direct entry to the travelers from six countries, including Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia suspended all the international flights in March 2020, following the coronavirus outbreak. The suspension was lifted in May this year, but was not applicable to many countries due to the pandemic situation.

To arrive in the kingdom, the travelers from the countries, facing the travel ban, had to spend 14 days in a third country unless they had valid residency permits and were fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Saudi Arabia.

In a notification issued, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said it was allowing the direct entry to the Kingdom from the countries which include Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and India without the need to stay 14 days outside these countries before entering the Kingdom. The travelers coming from these countries are still required to spend five days in quarantine upon arrival, regardless of their immunization status outside the kingdom.