Flights called off as Quetta Airport’s runway shut down

On Saturday, multiple airlines have called off their flights to Quetta after its main runway was closed for reconstruction, Daily Times reported.

All the November 27 (today) flights have been cancelled though a parallel runway to main one was still operational.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman told that a number of airlines are amending their operations keeping in view the new situation as the Quetta Airport.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Serene Airline and Air Sial are continuing with their flight operations. AirBlue has suspended its Quetta operations until December 31, 2021.

Flydubai has cancelled its Sunday’s flight to Quetta while Air Arabia has also cancelled its November 29 flight.