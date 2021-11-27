Schools sealed for refusing measles vaccination in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar district administration has sealed 25 private schools for refusing vaccination of students against measles and rubella.

This was disclosed at a progress review meeting on the 12-day anti-measles and rubella vaccination campaign held here on Friday with additional deputy commissioner Gul Bano in the chair.

Additional deputy commissioner (relief) Mohammad Imran Khan, district health officer Fazal Mulla, deputy polio officer Dr Naveed Khurshid, representatives of police, WHO, Unicef and Private Schools Regulatory Authority also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that officers of district administration along with the teams of health department were administering vaccines to children. It was told that an awareness campaign was also being carried out to highlight the importance of the children’s vaccination against the fatal diseases.

Meanwhile, over 1.1 million children have been vaccinated against measles and rubella in the Peshawar region.

According to the health department officials, besides vaccinating children in their houses, the vaccinators are also immunising them in government and private schools, mosques, basic health units and other public places.