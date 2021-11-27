Shahrukh –Gauri likely to attend Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

Superstar of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly attend actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in Rajasthan.

According to a news report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan will be among one of the 200 guests attending Katrina and Vicky’s wedding, rumoured to be taking place on December 9.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are speculated to get married in the second week of December but before that, the couple is expected to have a court marriage in Mumbai.

The report citing a source close to Katrina and her rumoured beau Vicky, says Shah Rukh Khan may make a quick ‘entry and exit’ as the Zero actor will definitely not participate in entire three to four days wedding festivities.

According to some media outlets, Vicky Kaushal, who is also a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina will exchange vows on December 9 at a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The lovebirds have reportedly also invited Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and more.