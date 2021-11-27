Gunmen opened fire at PTI leader Rana Sakhawat

On Saturday, unidentified men shot dead Rana Sakhawat, an active leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the Qambar Shahdadkot area of Sindh.

Rana Sakhawat was present at his Rice Mill in Lalu Raunk town, when unknown men targeted him, the attackers made good their escape.

Rana Sakhawat sustained serious bullet injuries and was transferred to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana in critical condition.

According to police, he has succumbed to his injuries at the emergency ward of the hospital.

Rana Sakhawat Rajput also remained president of the local Rice Mills Association.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be revealed.