Pakistan denounces RSS chief’s ‘provocative remarks’ on partition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned and rejected the highly provocative and irresponsible remarks made by Chief of India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat, calling for “undoing” of the partition.

“This is not the first time that the RSS chief has publicly indulged in such delusional thinking and historical revisionism,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.”Pakistan has repeatedly highlighted the threat posed to regional peace and stability by the toxic mix of the extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology (Hindu Rashtra) and expansionist foreign policy (Akhand Bharat) being pursued by the ruling RSS-BJP dispensation in India,” FO said.

He further said that in the internal context, this dangerous mindset aims to completely marginalize and dispossess the minorities in India, while in the external dimension, it poses an “existential threat to all of India’s neighbours in South Asia”. Those belonging to the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS would be well-advised to refrain from “making such provocative and irresponsible statements, accept the established realities, and learn to follow the imperatives of peaceful coexistence”, FO added.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Pakistan has consistently opposed India’s hegemonic impulses and demonstrated a firm resolve to thwart any aggressive designs.“While committed to peace, the people and armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable of defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” he said.