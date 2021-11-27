Queen Elizabeth only talks to two people on her anti-hacker encrypted cell phone

Queen Elizabeth has a personal ‘anti-hacker encrypted’ cellphone that she only uses to respond to two numbers.

According to royal commentator John Warren, the two people she phones that most are neither of her sons but daughter, Princess Anne, and the Queen’s racing manager John Warren.

Warren also added that ‘both of these callers can get through to her majesty from anywhere in the world.’

Another royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti revealed that the Queen uses a Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6.

Mr Sacerdoti told US presenter Christina Garibaldi: “Apparently the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone.

“But the two people she phones the most are said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.”