13 flights called off from Lahore Airport

On Saturday, almost 13 international and domestic flights were called off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport due to shortage of planes and operational hazards, Daily Times reported.

The cancelled flights included: AirBlue’s two-wat flight from Lahore to Sharjah 412/413, PIA’s two-way flight from Lahore to Skardu 453/454, AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 403/404, Serene Airline’s Lahore to Karachi flight 523, Serene Airline’s two-way flight from Lahore to Quetta 542/543, AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 407/408, Serene Airline’s flight from Karachi to Lahore 520 and PIA’s flight from Gilgit to Lahore 610.

Fog reduces runway visibility

Meanwhile, Light fog on Saturday reduced visibility at Lahore Airport’s runway.

According to sources, the airport administration has alerted all the pilots that the visibility on the runway has come down to just 1,000 metres.

According to the sources, all the pilots have been asked to contact the Air Traffic Controller landing or taking off from the airport.