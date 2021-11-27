Weekly inflation dips 0.67pc after rallying for seven weeks

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation went down after witnessing an increase for seven consecutive weeks.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the SPI-based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 25, 2021 for the combined consumption group witnessed o.67 percent decrease, while it went 19.45 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Earlier, during the previous weeks ended on November 18, November 11, November 04, October 28, October 21, October 14 and October 07, the weekly inflation went up by 1.07 percent, 1.81 percent, 0.67 percent, 1.23 percent, 1.38 percent, 0.20 percent and 1.21 percent, respectively.

According to the PBS, the combined index was at 168.16 on November 25, 2021 as compared to 169.29 on November 18, 2021 while the index was recorded at 141.74 a year ago on November 26, 2020.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (45.10pc) items increased, prices of 08 (15.69pc) items decreased, and prices of 23 (45.10pc) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week recorded a decrease in the prices of tomatoes (15.42pc), onions (7.43pc), chicken (6.62pc), sugar (1.87pc), wheat flour (0.95pc), LPG (0.73pc), rice Irri (0.59pc) and gur (0.15pc), with joint impact of (-0.80pc) into the overall SPI for combined group of (-0.67pc).

On the other hand, an increase was observed in the prices of washing soap (2.77pc), bananas (2.11pc), vegetable ghee 2.5-kg (2.01pc), cooking oil 5 litre (1.32pc), fire wood (1.09pc) and pulse Masoor (1.03pc).

According to the PBS data, the year on year trend depicts an increase of 18.64pc, in electricity for Q1 (75.32pc), LPG (74.85pc), Cooking Oil 5-litre (58.34pc), vegetable ghee 1-kg (57.87pc), mustard oil (56.31pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (56.01pc), petrol (44.35pc), washing soap (41.52pc), diesel (40.21pc) and chilies powdered (34.18pc), while major decrease was observed in the prices of onions (37.91pc), pulse Moong (28.20pc), potatoes (25.82pc), tomatoes (11.72pc) and sugar (0.57pc).

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI across all quantiles ranged between -0.59 percent and -0.82 percent. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly decrease of -0.81 percent while the highest income group recorded a decrease of -0.59 percent.

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 16.58 percent and 19.45 percent. Yearly SPI for the lowest income group increased by 18.86 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 19.45 percent.