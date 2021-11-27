PSX snaps losing streak with 178 points gain

On the final day of the week, the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 0.41 percent, with both volume and value of shares increasing significantly. The benchmark index oscillated in both directions, swinging to an intra-day low of 43,737 before reaching Friday’s high of 44,334.

At the close, the KSE-100 Index was up 178.41 points, or 0.41 percent, to 44,114.16. The KSE-100 index closed the week 5.1 percent lower, its worst weekly performance since March 2020. On the economic front, the SPI Index climbed 18.64 percent year over year, reaching its highest level since April 2021. It was down 0.7 percent on a weekly basis. SPI averaged 17.4 percent YoY in November 2021, up from 13.6 percent the previous month.

Pak Agro Packaging Limited (PAPL) became the first firm to be listed on the PSX’s Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board. The GEM Board is a capital raising platform for growth organisations, whether small, medium, or greenfield corporations.

On Friday, sectors like as banking (45.07 points), electricity generation and distribution (40.91 points), and fertiliser drove the benchmark KSE 100 index higher (40.29 points). The all-share index saw an increase in volume from 195.17 million shares on Thursday to 289.85 million shares on Friday. Additionally, the value of shares traded increased to Rs10.27 billion, up from Rs8.39 billion on Thursday.

WorldCall Telecom led the market in terms of volume with 34.18 million shares, followed by TPL Properties XB with 17.21 million and Byco Petroleum with 15.04 million. On Friday, 338 firms’ shares were traded, with 175 seeing an increase, 146 seeing a decline, and 17 remaining constant.