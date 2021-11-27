Output of LCVs increases 82.71pc in 1st quarters

The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed an 82.71 percent increase during the first three months of the financial year 2021-22 against the output of the same period of the last fiscal year. As many as 6,775 LCVs were manufactured during July-September (2021-22) as compared to the production of 3,708 LCVs manufactured during July- September (2020-21), showing a growth of 82.71 percent, according to official data by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of trucks also rose from 769 units to 1,516 units, showing an increase of 97.14 percent while the production of tractors increased by 11.33 percent, going up from 11, 258 units to 12,533 units.

However, the production of buses witnessed a decrease of 7.20 percent as it went down from 125 units last year to 116 units.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs surged by 81.40 percent, from 1,258 units in September 2020 to 2,282 units in September 2021.

The production of trucks also increased by 142.92 percent, going up from 240 units to 583 units.

However, the production of tractors witnessed a decline of 28.57 percent from 4,578 units to 3,270 units whereas the production of buses also decreased by 19.15 percent from 47 units to 38 units during the period under review.