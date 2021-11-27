CPEC expected to transform regional trading, logistics

CPEC will change the thinking across Pakistan and China in trading, logistics and landscape and a wide range of topics can be covered under collaborative formats for both countries.

MNSUA VC Dr. Asif Ali expressed these views while speaking at a five-day training workshop on Agricultural Disaster and Animal Diseases Prevention and Control for Pakistan” under Administration and Management Institute, MARA, P. R. China in collaboration with the Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

After this stressed corona period new era will open new challenges and opportunities for collaboration and work across the two countries, he said.

He appreciated the already going on partnership of Pakistan and China in the context of CPEC and other funding opportunities. He informed that the non-traditional security threats like food security issues and showed esteemed respect to the Chinese wisdom for policy-making of about these issues.

He added that both the countries should work on the FAO designated issues in the field of livestock and agriculture sciences to control the disaster and there should be joint nexus of human and animal health departments including agriculture under the umbrella of one health.

He also appreciated that there is a long-lasting collaboration between Pakistan and China and MNSUA as a well-established university of South Punjab is already working with the Chinese Academy of science in the SINO-PAK project also arranged an Animal Biotechnology conference in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Agriculture.

National Science Foundation of China has provided 15 PhD scholarships in the field of Agriculture engineering to conduct research on water conservation and soil fertility and there are many exchange programs for the uplift of faculty capacity building and training with common portfolio and mutual benefits of China and Pakistan, the VC maintained.

Dr Asif showed concerns about climate change which has an impact on crop production as well as livestock farming leading to the food security disaster. In Pakistan, there are small landholders with small livestock farmers which must be shifted towards cooperative farming by adopting the hybrid wheat production, water harvesting technology and should move towards precision agriculture.

On the trading, he said that both the countries should develop strong collaboration in the use of biotechnology in both agriculture and livestock to overcome the fodder shortage by producing silage, hay and adopting germplasm technology to cover the fodder shortage.

“We should develop strong trading collaboration by overcoming the cross-boundary diseases of animal and plants and streamline our self for win-win situation y rightly riding the CPEC.” Prof. Dr. Ahrar Ahmad khan also spoke.

Chairman Vet Sciences Dept, Dr Asif Raza also briefed the participants about the progress of the livestock sector.