Children with special needs receive pampering from salons on Children’s Day

As the world and the nation, celebrated Children’s Day on November 20, Peng Salon, one of the leading beauty salons of Karachi, invited some very strong and resilient little angels for a Spa Day at Peng.

Children suffering from Cancer at the Indus Hospital came over to the Peng Salon and made some lovely memories as they were pampered with the best services.

The children were given all kind of services offered at Peng and they were all smiles with the kind of pampering they were provided. From haircut to hair styling, manicure to makeup, they were made to feel special on their day.

Kaneez Fiza, Hospital School Incharge at the Psychosocial department at Indus Hospital, who accompanied the children stated that it was an amazing experience for the children as well as her team at the Peng Salon since children enjoyed a lot. According to her, it was a first exposure of a salon for the children so they loved every bit of it and were overjoyed with the experience.

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare.

The day provides us with a chance to advocate, promote and celebrate the rights of children and take initiatives that will help in building a better world for children. Keeping these objectives in consideration, Peng Salon arranged this one of a kind activity to give these young souls a better day in life that they can look back and cherish.

Children with cancer are fighting a battle every single day. They face the realities of cancer and are forced to live a life which doesn’t let them relate to other children their age.

These children, fighting their battle against Cancer, are dreamers – full of innocence, hope and happiness. The effort by Peng Salon to mark the International Children’s Day by spreading joy and happiness among the children of cancer ward at Indus Hospital is appreciable.