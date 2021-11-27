We’ve had enough of bad heroes, it’s time to bring some bad heroines: Meenu Gaur

Zee5 is set to create a new benchmark with an unconventional portrayal of women in Zindagi’s next original ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ which is set to premiere on December 10.

Critically acclaimed British Indian director Meenu Gaur, best known for her film Zinda Bhaag, joins the Zindagi family with the new series. Talking about the desi noir series showcasing fearless and bold characters, Meenu describes what a ‘Qatil Haseena’ means to her.

“A Qatil Haseena to me is a feminine threat, I won’t say if it’s good or bad. It depends on whether it’s a threat to patriarchy, it’s a threat to stereotypes or to the moral world, where women have to act a certain way. If women decide to do something different, society feels attacked.”

“A Qatil Haseena is also someone who holds a feminine, almost beautiful but a threatening position. And a lot of us strong women can associate with that. If you’re strong and feminine then you become a threat even if you do nothing,” she added.

Speaking about her expectations for the show, Meenu said, “I am excited to see the type of story telling the female directors are going to bring and I hope we will get to see some fun and strong female protagonists instead of the sad, tired ones. I hope everyone takes away the strength of the feminine voice from the show and it makes an impact on them. I hope they have fun watching it.”

Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ is set in the timeless lanes of ‘Androon Sheher’ – a mythical neighbourhood and showcases stories of love, lust, power, and redemption woven in a web of betrayal, angst and revenge. Each story from the anthology depicts the fearlessness of women and their determination to avenge deceit. At the core of the stories is mystery, suspense and intrigue with twist endings.

Don’t forget to tune into Zee5 on December 10, 2021 for the thrilling new series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. The platform launched across 190+ countries in October 2018 and has content across 18 languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, including six international languages Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Urdu, Bangla and Arabic. ZEE5 is home to 170,000+ hours of On-Demand Content. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Movies and TV Shows, Music, Cineplays and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination. ZEE5 offers key features like 15 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.