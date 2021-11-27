‘Tadap’ was shot where Suniel Shetty’s father started his life in a canteen

Tadap director Milan Luthria revealed that Suniel Shetty became emotional on the first day of the film’s shoot.

Tadap marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel’s son, Ahan Shetty. The director recalled in an interview how Suniel shared an anecdote about his father, Veerapa Shetty, who ‘started his life in a small canteen’ in the same cinema where Tadap was shot. Milan Luthria said that the location was South Mumbai’s Central Plaza, which made Suniel emotional.

In an interview to Zoom, Milan revealed that Ahan’s character in the film owns a cinema in Mussoorie, and the Tadap team wanted to replicate the same in Mumbai.

Milan added, “We were shooting there and it was the first day. Suniel and his wife came to wish us. And he was very emotional. He took me aside and said that his father had started his life in a small canteen in the same cinema. And he said that ‘I don’t know whether its destiny or I don’t know what it is, he is watching from above, that of all the places, without even me telling you, you chose this particular place where I used to come as a child and have my lunch and help my father’.”

Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama RX 100. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who had collaborated with Suniel Shetty on the 1993 romantic action comedy Waqt Hamara Hai.

In an interview with PTI, Ahan Shetty said that he landed his first film purely on merit. “I was training for several years. I would meet producers and directors on sets as they are my father’s friends and colleagues but that doesn’t mean I would get a break from them.

I wouldn’t say it was easy. Sajid sir saw my action and dance videos and called me, he asked me to send him a few audition tapes. Basically, it wasn’t anything to do with my father being an actor. I got the film because of my talent,” he said.

Tadap, which also stars Tara Sutaria, will release on December 3.