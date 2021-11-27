As Kamal Haasan recovers from COVID-19, Ramya to host Bigg Boss Tamil 5

The showrunners of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 have roped in Ramya Krishnan to host the upcoming weekend episodes of the show, while original host Kamal Haasan recovers from Covid-19.

Official word, however, is awaited.

Kamal Haasan, who has been the face of Bigg Boss Tamil since its inception in 2017, recently contracted the coronavirus. He is recovering at a private hospital in Chennai. This has forced the showrunners to look for a temporary substitute host.

Picking Ramya Krishnan as Kamal’s replacement on the show seems like a no-brainer given her past association with Bigg Boss. She had hosted the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 when the main host Nagarjuna had travelled abroad.

Kamal had hosted last weekend’s episodes, during which contestant Isaivani was evicted. He had contracted the infection when he travelled to the US to launch his apparel brand. The launch event of House of Khaddar took place in Chicago in the presence of many VIPs. After returning to India, Kamal developed some symptoms. And when he got tested, he was confirmed to have Covid-19.

On Monday, the actor took to Twitter to share the news. He urged everyone to “stay safe,” noting that the “pandemic is not over yet.” Earlier this week, Kamal’s daughter Shruti Haasan assured the star’s fans and well-wishers that he was recovering well. The 67-year-old superstar has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Kamal has multiple projects in the pipeline. The production of his upcoming film Vikram is currently underway. Besides playing the lead role, Kamal is also bankrolling the project. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.